Following Senator Chuck Schumer's call for Israel to hold new elections, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) responded, emphasizing Israel's sovereignty in electoral matters.

AIPAC reaffirmed its commitment to stand with Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas, stressing the importance of supporting Israel's efforts to secure peace and stability in the region.

"Israel is an independent democracy that decides for itself when elections are held and chooses its own leaders," stated AIPAC in response to Schumer's remarks. The organization underscored the need for America to continue supporting Israel and provide the necessary resources for its defense against terrorist threats.

AIPAC placed responsibility for the current conflict squarely on Hamas, echoing sentiments expressed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Hamas bears sole responsibility for this conflict," AIPAC emphasized, expressing hope for a brighter future in the Middle East through Israel's decisive actions against Hamas.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana 2019©

Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, lauded Senator Schumer's stance on Israeli elections, suggesting that his position resonates with the sentiments of many American Jews. Soifer commended Schumer for demonstrating moral clarity, conviction, and leadership in addressing concerns about Israel's future as a secure, Jewish, and democratic state.

In a tweet, Soifer highlighted Schumer's alignment with the views of the majority of American Jews regarding Israel's commitment and security. "He said what the overwhelming majority of American Jews are thinking," Soifer affirmed, praising Schumer's courage in expressing such sentiments.

Senate Television via AP

Responding to Schumer's call for elections in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party emphasized Israel's status as an independent democracy. Likud criticized Schumer's remarks, asserting that Israel's electoral decisions are sovereign and should not be influenced by external pressure.

"Israel is an independent and proud democracy that elected Prime Minister Netanyahu, not a banana republic," declared the Likud party in a statement. The party underscored Netanyahu's strong leadership and the widespread support for his policies among the Israeli public.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Likud accused Schumer of undermining Israel's elected government and urged him to respect Israel's sovereignty, particularly during times of conflict.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid seized on Schumer's speech as evidence of waning support for Prime Minister Netanyahu. Lapid suggested that Netanyahu's policies and actions were alienating Israel's key supporters, including influential figures like Senator Schumer.

AP / Oded Balilty 2019 ©

"Netanyahu is causing significant damage to the national effort to win the war and maintain Israel’s security," Lapid asserted, implying that Schumer's remarks reflected growing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's leadership.

Lapid's comments underscored the political implications of Schumer's speech within Israel, suggesting that Netanyahu's grip on power may be weakening as criticism mounts from both domestic and international quarters.