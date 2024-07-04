Staff Sergeant Eyal Mimran killed fighting in Shujaiya, central Gaza
The number of Israeli soldiers stands at 319 after another infantry soldier was killed earlier Thursday
The Israeli army said Staff Sergeant Eyal Mimran had been killed fighting in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday.
A 20-year-old Paratrooper from the 101st Battalion, Eyal Mimran was killed fighting terrorists in the Shujaiya neighborhood, where the Israel Defense Forces have conducted operations to root out Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The number of soldiers killed in the ground operation now stands at 319.
