Steve Witkoff arrives in Gaza to inspect aid delivery | LIVE BLOG

Steve Witkoff arrives in Gaza to inspect aid delivery

The visit comes as the administration is readying to unveil a plan to rejig the mechanism of aid delivery to the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave

i24NEWS
Steve Witkoff arriving in Gaza Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

Special U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Gaza on Friday to inspect the distribution of aid to civilians in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave. It is understood he visited an aid distribution center in Rafah, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.  The two officials are expected to visit additional sites run by the Israel and U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

The White House said the two will “inspect the current distribution sites to secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground.”

According to the press release, they will then brief U.S. President Donald Trump on the situation on the ground.

The visit comes as the administration is working on a plan intended to rejig the mechanism of aid delivery. 

