'Still a ways to go' on hostage deal with Hamas, Israeli official tells i24NEWS

Following the war cabinet and security cabinet meetings held in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, an Israeli official has told i24NEWS "we still have a ways to go" before a hostage deal will be reached with Hamas.

The official specified that there was still a long path until Hamas would accept the mediators' proposal, in light of a report in Arabic media that signaled Hamas is unwilling to accept anything short of a permanent ceasefire.

Though Hamas says it is studying the most recent deal presented in Cairo, the Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar reported Wednesday that sources involved in the negotiations say the Palestinians are frustrated that the deal does not lead to an end in the fighting, full withdrawal of Israeli forces, or the return of Gaza's residents to their homes in the north of the enclave.

While the United States has begun to pressure Israel to declare an immediate ceasefire, Jerusalem has reportedly offered a six-to-eight week truce, as Israel's leadership reiterates its plans to continue with an offensive into Rafah to dismantle the last Hamas stronghold.

Sources told Al-Akhbar that despite pressure of the international mediators involved, Hamas is unwilling to accept anything short of a permanent end to the war, and that the military wing has declared it is ready to confront an IDF operation in the southernmost city of the enclave. The report added that Hamas leadership has been holding intense meetings over the past two days, and that they informed Egyptian and Qatari mediators that they are not interested in discussing any proposal that does not meet their four primary demands. The paper outlined them as declaration of a permanent ceasefire in the entire Gaza Strip, full withdrawal of the Israeli army, return of displaced Gaza residents to their homes and provision of temporary housing, and the exchange of Palestinian security prisoners in return for the hostages.

The report expressed pessimism on progress in the negotiations, saying that the U.S. pressure to reach a deal has been futile, with the Israeli side unwilling to adjust its proposal to meet Hamas's demands. The sources opined that American mediators are more concerned with reaching a truce in Gaza in order to prevent a wider regional flare-up, in light of the exceptional strike in Damascus that killed commanders of Iran's Quds force, which Tehran has been threatening to avenge.