Still image from a Hamas video showing an emaciated Evyatar David sends shockwaves through Israel

Many Israelis, including released hostage Liri Elbag, said the image could not but conjure up the horrors of Nazi camps

Screenshot from a video released by Gazan jihadists on August 1, 2025, showing an emaciated Evyatar David.Hostages and Missing Families Forum

The family of hostage Evyatar David approved on Saturday the publication of a still image from a Hamas video released the previous day, showing the 24-year-old pale and emaciated to the extreme in a Gazan tunnel. 

On social media, many Israelis, including released hostage Liri Elbag, said the image could not but conjure up the horrors of Nazi camps. 

Evyatar's brother, Ilai David, spoke to i24NEWS earlier in the week, remarking on the hellish conditions of confinement in Hamas tunnels.

During a ceasefire in February, Hamas published a video, breathtaking in its cruelty and cynicism, showing Evyatar David alongside fellow hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal being forced to watch the release of three other hostages. 

