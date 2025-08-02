Still image from a Hamas video showing an emaciated Evyatar David sends shockwaves through Israel
Many Israelis, including released hostage Liri Elbag, said the image could not but conjure up the horrors of Nazi camps
Recommended -
The family of hostage Evyatar David approved on Saturday the publication of a still image from a Hamas video released the previous day, showing the 24-year-old pale and emaciated to the extreme in a Gazan tunnel.
On social media, many Israelis, including released hostage Liri Elbag, said the image could not but conjure up the horrors of Nazi camps.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1951325631385575669
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Evyatar's brother, Ilai David, spoke to i24NEWS earlier in the week, remarking on the hellish conditions of confinement in Hamas tunnels.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1949553667956256827
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
During a ceasefire in February, Hamas published a video, breathtaking in its cruelty and cynicism, showing Evyatar David alongside fellow hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal being forced to watch the release of three other hostages.