Still image from a Hamas video showing an emaciated Evyatar David sends shockwaves through Israel

Recommended -

The family of hostage Evyatar David approved on Saturday the publication of a still image from a Hamas video released the previous day, showing the 24-year-old pale and emaciated to the extreme in a Gazan tunnel.

On social media, many Israelis, including released hostage Liri Elbag, said the image could not but conjure up the horrors of Nazi camps.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1951325631385575669 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Evyatar's brother, Ilai David, spoke to i24NEWS earlier in the week, remarking on the hellish conditions of confinement in Hamas tunnels.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1949553667956256827 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During a ceasefire in February, Hamas published a video, breathtaking in its cruelty and cynicism, showing Evyatar David alongside fellow hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal being forced to watch the release of three other hostages.