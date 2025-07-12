Striking some 35 Hamas targets, IDF says it ramps up activity in Beit Hanoun area

Recommended -

The IDF is conducting strikes against targets of the Hamas terror group in the area of Beit Hanoun on the northeast edge of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.

A short while ago, dozens of IAF fighter jets struck over 35 Hamas terror targets in the area.

Among the targets struck was underground Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Earlier this week the military said that the Givati Brigade’s combat team has joined the 99th Division and launched an operation to encircle Beit Hanoun.

“The forces are operating to eliminate terrorists and to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and Hamas' military capabilities in the area,” the IDF statement read.

According to the IDF, a significant number of Hamas terrorists remain above and below ground in Beit Hanoun, conducting guerrilla activities and artillery strikes against IDF personnel.