Survey: 64% of Israelis oppose establishment of a Palestinian state

In a recent survey conducted by the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs (JCFA), a significant 64 percent of the Israeli public expressed opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of the normalization process with Saudi Arabia, according to the Jerusalem Post on Monday.

The full report is set to be unveiled at the 13th Annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York next week.

The survey, conducted in collaboration with the Panels Politics research institute led by Menachem Lazar, sheds light on the perspectives of both Jewish and Arab Israelis on this pivotal political issue.

The survey results reveal substantial political divides: 84 percent of right-wing voters, 54 percent of centrist voters, and 24 percent of left-wing voters oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state. Conversely, a similar percentage of left-wing voters support the idea unconditionally.

Support for a Palestinian state under conditions of recognition and demilitarization dropped notably among respondents aged 60 and above, from 44 percent to 32 percent. Similar declines were observed among those with academic education (from 29 percent to 20 percent) and high-income individuals (from 33 percent to 20 percent).

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Opposition was particularly high among younger respondents (70 percent of those aged 18-29), individuals with lower education levels (72 percent), and traditional, religious, and ultra-Orthodox respondents (74 percent, 88 percent, and 91 percent, respectively). Among secular respondents, the opposition rate stood at 54 percent.

AP Photo/MTI, Szilard Koszticsak

Dr. Dan Diker, president of the JCFA, will present the survey findings at the conference and engage in discussions with Mosab Hassan Yousef, also known as “The Green Prince.”

They will address the potential dangers posed to Israel by the creation of a Palestinian state, especially considering the strategic and security implications following the events of October 7.