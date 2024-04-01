Suspected drone from Iraq strikes near Eilat, no casualties

Early Monday morning, a drone believed to be launched from Iraq struck a building in Israel's southernmost city of Eilat, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

According to the IDF, the drone entered Israeli airspace from the east before impacting in the Eilat Bay area. While slight damage was reported to a building in Eilat Bay, there were no injuries resulting from the attack.

The IDF did not specify the exact target that was hit or whether any interception attempts were made. However, the reference to the projectile's origin from the east seemed to align with claims made by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed paramilitary groups, which asserted responsibility for the attack.

The Iran-backed militia claimed to have targeted a "vital target" in Israel using appropriate weapons, although further details were not provided.

Residents of Eilat reported hearing a significant blast, with drone infiltration alarms sounding throughout the city. This incident follows a recent encounter where an IDF fighter jet intercepted another suspicious aerial target, believed to be a drone, approaching Israel from Syria.

While the target in the prior incident did not breach Israeli territory, reports indicated large explosions in southern Syria's Daraa region. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq had also claimed responsibility for that attack, targeting a "vital target" near the northern Israeli town of Eilabun.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90

The Iraqi group has previously launched drones towards Israel, often during the conflict in Gaza, with many either failing to penetrate Israel's borders or being intercepted by air defenses. However, occasional successful strikes have occurred, causing minor damage to structures in Israeli territory.

Eilat has previously been targeted by Iran-backed groups during periods of heightened tension, including attacks from Yemen's Houthis and a Syrian group associated with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

In November, a drone launched from Syria struck a school in Eilat, while last month, a cruise missile fired from Yemen landed in an open area north of the city.