Syria: Death toll from govt crackdown on Alawites reported at 237

The death toll from the ongoing clashes in Syria has risen to 237, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The toll includes 142 civilians, ⁠50 regime personnel and 45 "Assad loyalists." Videos circulating on social media show extreme violence and atrocities by gunmen said to be regime forces perpetrated against the Alawite minority.

The Assad family, members of the Alawite offshoot of Shia Islam, ruled Syria for over half a century until Bashar Assad was ousted late last year by Sunni insurgents backed by Turkey.

As videos of public executions circulated on social media, some Alawites called on Israel to intervene militarily on their behalf.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Syrian government forces of massacres.

"Jolani (President Al-Sharaa) has removed his mask and revealed his true face: a jihadist terrorist from Al-Qaeda who commits atrocities against the civilian population. Israel will defend itself against any threat from Syria," the official wrote.