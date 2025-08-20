Defense Minister approves IDF plan to take over Gaza City: 'Gideon's Chariots B' | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 684 of the Israel-Hamas war

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke slammed PM Benjamin Netanyahu after he called Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a "weak politician who betrayed Israel," saying, "Strength is not measured by how many people you can blow up." Read more

France also slammed Netanyahu's accusation against President Macron's Palestine statement as 'abject' and 'erroneous' after he sent a letter to the Elysée, claiming Macron's statements about declaring a Palestinian state were contributing to the increase in antisemitism in France, saying, “Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire.”

“It is not diplomacy; it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews, and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets,” he added.

France "protects and will always protect its Jewish citizens," the Elysée Palace said, adding that the letter from Netanyahu containing his allegation against French President Emmanuel Macron for his recognition of a Palestinian state "will not go unanswered."

"This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation," the Elysée added.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz gave the seal of approval for the IDF's new plan to take over Gaza City.

The offensive will be called Gideon's Chariots B, a continuation of Operation Gideon's Chariots which led to the IDF's takeover of 75% of Gaza and destroying underground and above-ground terrorist infrastructure in the areas that were cleared.

As part of the plan, the IDF will send out necessary reserve forces orders, while humanitarian preparations required to absorb the residents who will be evacuated from Gaza City to the south have been approved. Read more

