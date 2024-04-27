Hamas releases video of Israeli hostages Omri Miran and Keith Siegal

Hamas has released a propaganda video featuring two Israeli hostages, Omri Miran and Keith Siegel.

The hostages, who appear in the video, discuss their captivity and appeal for action to secure their release.

Omri Miran, aged 47, and Keith Siegel, a 64-year-old American and Israeli citizen, were prominently featured in the video, which was released by Hamas on Saturday afternoon.

The footage, purportedly recorded a few days earlier, portrays the two men speaking about their experiences in captivity and their desire to return home.

The Miran family received confirmation of Omri's well-being back in November, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the uncertainty surrounding his situation. Keith Siegel's case holds additional significance as an American citizen, with his wife, Aviva Siegal, having been released from Gaza after 53 days.

In the video, both hostages express their awareness of recent demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem advocating for their release. They urge the protesters to persist in their efforts, suggesting that sustained pressure on the government could lead to negotiations with Hamas.

"Only under pressure will the government conclude a deal with Hamas," plead Miran and Siegel in the video, likely speaking under duress. They also mention their inability to celebrate Passover this year, a poignant reminder of their continued captivity during significant religious holidays.

Moreover, the hostages express a shared hope of returning home before Independence Day (Yom Ha'atzmaut), which falls on May 13. Miran states that he has been detained for 202 days, indicating that the recording was made last Thursday, adding a time-sensitive dimension to their plea for action.

In response to the release of the video featuring Israeli hostages Omri Miran and Keith Siegel, the families' headquarters issued a poignant statement, declaring, "The sign of life from Kit Segal and Amri Miren are the clearest proof that the Israeli government should do everything to approve a deal to return all the abducted even before Independence Day, the living to be rehabilitated, and the murdered to be buried with dignity." They stressed the urgency for the government to fulfill its commitment to the citizens by ensuring the safe return of all abductees, highlighting that this opportunity must not be missed.