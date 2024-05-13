Hamas leader Sinwar allegedly operated secret police to suppress opposition - report

Recent revelations by The New York Times have shed light on the existence of a secret police force in Gaza, operated by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, aimed at suppressing dissent and opposition to the militant group's rule.

The force, known as the General Security Service, reportedly operated similarly to the East German Stasi, monitoring and compiling files on thousands of civilians perceived as threats to Hamas' authority.

According to documents seized in the Gaza Strip, the General Security Service targeted various segments of society, including journalists, young activists, and individuals critical of Hamas' governance. Participation in demonstrations against Hamas officials or any aspect of the group's rule, as well as public criticism of the organization, led to investigations and surveillance by the secret police.

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

The primary objective of this clandestine operation was to quash all forms of dissent within Gaza, with journalists subjected to surveillance and intimidation, online criticism of Hamas erased from social media platforms, and protests against the group swiftly suppressed. The scale of the operation is staggering, with files on at least 10,000 Gazans reportedly created between 2016 and 2023.

The General Security Service, comprised of 856 agents, operated with a significant monthly budget of $120,000, as detailed by The New York Times. The existence of such a force underscores the lengths to which Hamas has gone to maintain its grip on power in Gaza and silence opposition voices.