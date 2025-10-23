Tel Aviv road closure as US Vice President Vance to visit Kirya | LIVE BLOG

Route 1, Kaplan, and Begin roads among major closures from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. as U.S. Vice President travels to Tel Aviv

Police announced that several main arteries, including sections of the Ayalon Highway, Kaplan Street, and routes leading to Ben Gurion Airport, will be temporarily closed to traffic during the vice president’s motorcade movements. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and follow police instructions.