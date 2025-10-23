Tel Aviv road closure as US Vice President Vance to visit Kirya | LIVE BLOG

Route 1, Kaplan, and Begin roads among major closures from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. as US. Vice President travels around Tel Aviv

Likud sanctions Yuli Edelstein for backing West Bank annexation bill

In a rare act of defiance within Likud, veteran MK Yuli Edelstein voted in favor of two bills to extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, narrowly helping them pass 25–24. The party swiftly sanctioned him, removing him from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for defying coalition orders to abstain during U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit. Edelstein said he was “proud” of his vote, calling it a “badge of moral honor.”

Police announced that several main arteries, including sections of the Ayalon Highway, Kaplan Street, and routes leading to Ben Gurion Airport, will be temporarily closed to traffic during the vice president’s motorcade movements. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and follow police instructions.

