Tensions erupt at Hebrew University as students clash over Gaza

Tensions soared at the Hebrew University on Tuesday as students engaged in two opposing demonstrations, separated by a security barrier.

The protests were ignited by the ongoing Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

One demonstration, organized by Arab and Jewish students, was a protest against what they described as the “extermination and massacre in Gaza.”

Participants waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “With spirit and blood, we will redeem you, Palestine!” Videos circulated on social media showed the demonstrators passionately chanting and waving PLO flags.

The call to protest, distributed by the Hadash cell at the university, labeled the event a "protest strike against the genocide and massacre in Gaza." Demonstrators also chanted, “No solution but the removal of the occupier,” and “With spirit and blood we will redeem Al-Aqsa.”

Across the street, a counterdemonstration led by the right-wing group Im Tirtzu saw dozens of students waving Israeli flags and chanting slogans like “Go, go to Gaza” and “May your village burn.” The pro-Israel demonstration concluded with the singing of Hatikva, Israel’s national anthem.

The university administration did not prevent the protest from occurring and has yet to publicly distance itself from the event, a decision that has drawn significant criticism. Major (res.) Shai Rozengarten, Deputy Chairman of Im Tirtzu, expressed outrage, stating, "The footage from the Hebrew University is shocking. The university administration must bring the police onto campus and arrest the inciting students."

Political leaders also weighed in on the incident. Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, condemned the university’s allowance of the demonstration.

"It is inconceivable that the Hebrew University allows a shameful demonstration by terror supporters, who waved Palestinian flags in the heart of the university while our heroic soldiers are fighting on the battlefield," he said. Liberman called for the immediate suspension of all protestors and threatened legislative action to withhold the university’s funding if no measures were taken.

Knesset member Ariel Kallner, chairman of the Knesset Lobby for Students' Rights, emphasized the gravity of the situation.

"I see with great seriousness the support for the enemy expressed at the Hebrew University. Support for the enemy during wartime must be eradicated from the world," he told Arutz Sheva. Kallner vowed to demand a debate in the Knesset on the matter, stating, "We will not allow terror supporters to intimidate the student body."

Deputy Minister Avi Maoz also condemned the demonstrators. "While our heroic soldiers risk their lives for the people of Israel, there is a group of anarchist terror supporters who shout violent slogans at the Hebrew University," Maoz said.

"Even freedom of expression and protest has limits. It is inconceivable that the university heads will remain silent in the face of such calls supporting terror. These terror-supporting students must be expelled as soon as possible."