Terrorist factions barricading themselves in Gaza's Shifa hospital, says IDF

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, addressed the international press in order to shed light on the operation at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, which has been ongoing for over six days.

Hagari reiterated the mission to target the terrorist organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), having neutralized 170 terrorists in or around the hospital compound who fired at the Israeli forces.

"The IDF apprehended hundreds of terror suspects with confirmed ties to Hamas or Islamic Jihad, making this one of the most successful operations since the start of the war," Hagari stated. "A large number of these terrorists were involved in planning and executing the brutal massacre of October 7."

Also on Monday, sources in Gaza confirmed to ABC NEWS that many Hamas and PIJ members, including senior level leadership, regrouped in the Shifa hospital on an assumption the IDF ended its operations in the area.

IDF Spokesperson

"Right now, Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists are barricading themselves inside Shifa hospital wards," the spokesperson updated.

"Hamas is destroying Shifa hospital. Hamas is firing from inside the Shifa Emergency Room and Maternity Ward and throwing explosive devices from the Shifa Burn Ward," Hagari disclosed.

"Terrorists hiding around the hospital fired mortars at our forces, causing extensive damage to the hospital buildings," the rear admiral stressed, "I repeat: Hamas is firing mortars at the Shifa hospital. Hamas is destroying the Shifa hospital."

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

"Hamas hijacked the Shifa Hospital and hides behind the sick and injured, waging war from inside Shifa Hospital," Hagari explained.

"The IDF operates with precision and acts with care towards the patients and medical staff inside the hospital," he stated.

"We do this because we distinguish between Hamas terrorists and the civilians they are hiding behind," the spokesperson added, We do this because our war is against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza. And our actions prove this."

"Since the beginning of this operation against Hamas at Shifa Hospital, the IDF has assisted the sick and wounded and helped move many of them out of harm's way," Hagari informed.

"We brought dozens of medical devices; over 10 thousand units of medications; hundreds of medical supplies; as well as food, water, and other equipment into Shifa Hospital," he added.

"When Hamas's attacks resulted in the failure of the hospital generator, our troops helped restore electricity to the hospital," the spokesperson concluded, "Our operation at Shifa Hospital proves once again: Hamas systematically uses hospitals to wage war and consistently uses the people of Gaza as human shields."