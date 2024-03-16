Terrorist neutralized in Hebron, search for accomplices ongoing - IDF

On Saturday, a terrorist attack targeted the Jewish community in the West Bank city of Hebron, as confirmed by the IDF.

Following the incident, IDF soldiers engaged and neutralized the suspect.

There were no reported injuries or damages.

Nevertheless, IDF forces have initiated searches in the area to ensure the safety of residents and to prevent further attacks.

Subsequent reports from N12, citing Palestinian sources, identified the assailant as Sheikh Mahmoud Nofal, the imam of Hebron's al-Qassem Mosque.

This is a developing story