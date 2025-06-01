Terrorist responsible for death of 21 soldiers eliminated

Khalil Abd al-Nasser Mohammed Khatib, the terrorist who commanded the terrorist cell that killed 21 soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip on January 22, 2024, was killed by an Israeli airstrike, the IDF said on Sunday.

In a joint operation between the military and the Shin Bet security agency, the terrorist was spotted in a reconnaissance mission. The troops called up an aircraft to target him, and he was eliminated.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1929134736384880820 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Khatib planned and took part in many other terrorist plots against Israeli soldiers.

i24NEWS' Hebrew channel interviewed Dor Almog, the sole survivor of the mass casualty disaster, who was informed on live TV about the death of the commander responsible for the killing his brothers-in-arms.

"I was sure this day would come – I was a soldier and I know what happens at the end," said Almog. "The IDF will do everything to bring back the abductees and to topple Hamas, to the last one man."