Terrorist throws explosive device at IDF forces operating in Nablus | LIVE BLOG
The troop responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist; there were no casualties reported among IDF forces
READ MORE FROM THURSDAY HERE
Israeli resident arrested for spying for Iran from his Air Force reservist partner
A 27-year-old from Northern Israel is suspected of transmitting photos and locations of sensitive sites in Israel, extracting information for over a year from his girlfriend who serves in the Air Force as a reservist. Read more
IDF brigade operating in Nablus area eliminates a terrorist who threw an explosive device at the forces during an offensive operation
'Israel will not allow a Palestinian state’: DM Katz responds to US UNSC draft resolution on Gaza.
The Israeli Defense Minister issued in a message to X following the changes made to the US UNSC draft resolution on "the day after" in Gaza: 'Israel will not allow a Palestinian state' Read more