Terrorist throws explosive device at IDF forces operating in Nablus | LIVE BLOG

The troop responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist; there were no casualties reported among IDF forces

i24NEWSMatthias Inbar ■ i24NEWS, Matthias Inbar
1 min read
Israeli soldiers seen during an army operation the Jit junction west of Nablus, West Bank
Israeli soldiers seen during an army operation the Jit junction west of Nablus, West BankNasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

