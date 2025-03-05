The Arab League officially endorses Egypt's plan for the reconstruction of Gaza

Arab leaders on Tuesday endorsed Egypt’s postwar plan for the Gaza Strip that would allow its two million residents to remain in the war-ravaged enclave, in a counterproposal to U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to allow the population to relocate.

The $53 billion plan’s endorsement by Arab leaders at the Cairo summit represented a rejection of Trump’s proposal.

The roadmap welcomed by the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas, rejected by Israel and given a lukewarm response by the Trump administration.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi pointed out there was “consensus among the Arab countries to support the reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip, which allows the Palestinian People to stay on their land without displacement.”

The Egyptian strongman added he looked forward to working with Trump, other Arab nations and the international community “to adopt a plan that aims for a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian Issue, ends the root causes of the Israeli Palestinian conflict, guarantees the security and stability of the peoples of the region and establishes the Palestinian State.”