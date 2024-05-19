"The cabinet should stop humanitarian aid trucks” Ben Gvir says

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has condemned recent attacks on trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza by extremists, while expressing support for the protesters' demands to halt these aid shipments until all Israeli hostages are released by terrorist groups in Gaza.

In an interview with Army Radio, Ben Gvir articulated his position clearly. “We are in a democratic country and I am in favor of the freedom to demonstrate.

"They have the right to demonstrate,” he said. “I am against the fact that they attack and burn trucks,” he added. “It is the cabinet which should stop the trucks.”

This statement follows a weekend incident where Israelis attacked a truck in central West Bank mistakenly believing it was delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, and assaulted its driver. This attack is part of a larger pattern of violence that began last month, when Israel agreed to widen the aid route from Jordan to ensure more humanitarian supplies reached Gaza.

The Tzav 9 group has been at the forefront of these protests, organizing numerous demonstrations in the West Bank and within Israel, aiming to prevent aid trucks from reaching Gaza. They argue that no aid should be sent while Israeli citizens remain captive.

“The protesters’ frustration is understandable, but violence is not the answer,” said Ben Gvir. He reiterated his stance that the decision to halt aid should come from governmental authorities, not through vigilantism. “The cabinet needs to take a firm stand on this issue,” he added.

The situation has sparked a broader debate within Israel about balancing humanitarian aid obligations and national security concerns. Many Israelis support the idea of providing humanitarian aid but are conflicted given the current hostage situation. The government's decision to increase aid routes was initially seen as a humanitarian necessity but has faced backlash from groups demanding a tougher stance against Hamas.

A spokesperson for the Tzav 9 group stated, “Our goal is to ensure that no aid reaches Gaza until all Israeli hostages are released. We will continue to protest peacefully, but we understand the anger and frustration driving these attacks.”

Despite the condemnation from Ben Gvir, some members of his party, Otzma Yehudit, have echoed the protesters' sentiments, calling for a complete halt of all aid to Gaza. This internal division within the government highlights the complexities of navigating humanitarian needs and security concerns.