EU to demand Israel agree to immediate ceasefire in Gaza - report

The European Union is expected to demand Israel agree to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

The 27 heads of state of EU countries intend to adopt the tougher stance against Israel's government at an upcoming summit in Brussels, according to the report.

The draft declaration, disclosed to the newspaper, includes a call for an "immediate humanitarian pause in the fighting, leading to a permanent ceasefire." This would constitute a change in the EU's position, as previous European statements only spoke of "humanitarian pauses," limited in time and scope, not definitive pauses.

On Monday, European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell accused Israel of deliberately causing a famine in Gaza, ramping up rhetoric against the Jewish state.

"Starvation is used as a weapon of war," he said at a conference on humanitarian aid to Gaza held in Brussels. "Israel is provoking famine."

Israel rebuked the charge, noting that much of the aid is stolen by terrorists and then sold at high prices to residents. In addition, Israel has not placed limits on the amount of food allowed to enter the Palestinian enclave.

A World Food Program report on Monday predicted a famine in northern Gaza by May, while about half of Gaza's population is already experiencing a "catastrophic" hunger.

Furthermore, the EU has announced sanctions against several Israeli settlers accused of violence towards Palestinians. The list includes five or six Israelis considered as extremists in the West Bank. They will be subjected to financial sanctions and a ban on entry into EU countries.

