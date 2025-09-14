Drone infiltration triggers sirens near Ramon Airport | LIVE BLOG
Following an evacuation warning, the IDF says it struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City that was being used by Hamas
Day 709 of the Israel-Hamas war
Drone infiltration triggers sirens in southern Israel near Ramon Airport
The drone was intercepted by the IDF after alarms were triggered in the area.
Following evacuation warning, IDF says it striked high-rise in Gaza City used by Hamas
Terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization set up observation posts in the building to carry out ambushes, monitor the location of IDF forces in the area, and promote terrorist plots against the State of Israel and our forces.
Spokesperson for the IDF in Arabic Avichai Edraei sends an urgent evacuation warning for the Gaza Port area:
"An urgent warning to all those who have not yet left the Gaza Port area and the southern a-Rimal neighborhood. The IDF will attack the building in the near future due to the presence of a Hamas terror infrastructure inside or near it."
The IDF and police to hold a joint exercise in Eilat on Sunday
The IDF warned there will be movement of security forces, vessels at sea, and an aircraft in the area as part of the drill, clarifying in advance that "there is no fear of a security incident" on Sunday.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Israel
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Israel amid Trump’s reported frustration following the strike in Doha, as the trip "will focus on securing the return of hostages, finding ways to make sure humanitarian aid reaches civilians, and addressing the threat posed by Hamas.”