“The IDF has the necessary weapons for future missions," says IDF Spokesperson

"The IDF has the necessary weapons for future missions, including in Rafah," stated IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari during a press briefing.

His remarks come after US President Joe Biden threatened to freeze some weapon deliveries if Israel proceeded with its planned offensive in Rafah, located in the south of the Gaza Strip.

"The Israeli army has weapons for the missions it is planning, as well as the missions in Rafah. We have what we need," he affirmed. The IDF's operation in Rafah has been limited to the eastern outskirts of the city, with Hagari emphasizing that it hasn't encompassed the entire area where more than a million Palestinians reside.

"So far, the United States has provided the State of Israel and the IDF with unprecedented security assistance during the war," Hagari highlighted. He emphasized the ongoing coordination between the armies, noting that IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi maintains daily communication with the head of US CENTCOM, General Michael Erik Kurilla. "Even when there are disagreements between us, we resolve them behind closed doors," Hagari added.

"Israel has security interests, but we are also aware of the interests of the United States, and that is how we will continue to act," he concluded.

The delayed arms shipment, which included significant quantities of bombs, raised concerns about their potential use in Rafah, where over 1 million Gazans reside. Additionally, since March, the Biden administration has refrained from advancing the transfer of additional weapons worth around $1 billion to Israel, including tank ammunition, military vehicles, and mortar missiles.