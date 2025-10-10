IDF prepares to receive and support freed hostages

The Israel Defense Forces announced Friday afternoon that it has completed preparations for the reception of hostages set to be released from the Gaza Strip, an event described by military officials as a profound national moment.

Under the joint direction of the IDF’s Human Resources Directorate and Logistics Division, the army has established a comprehensive system to ensure what it called a “professional and optimal” process for welcoming the returnees and reuniting them with their families.

Working in coordination with the Ministry of Health, other government ministries, and security agencies, the IDF has set up a large reception complex equipped with private rooms, medical and psychological care facilities, and dedicated spaces for the first reunions between the hostages and their loved ones.

Hospitals across the country have been placed on high alert to provide immediate medical and psychological assistance. Specialized mental health teams will accompany each returning hostage from the moment they arrive back in Israel, ensuring ongoing care and support.

IDF liaison officers who have maintained close contact with the families of hostages since the start of the war will continue to assist them throughout the process.

In a statement, an IDF spokesperson called on the Israeli public to show “patience and respect” toward the returning hostages and their families, emphasizing the importance of “relying solely on information released through official channels.”