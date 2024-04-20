The United States will impose sanctions on an Israeli army battalion

The United States is set to impose sanctions on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s Netzah Yehuda Battalion, marking the first time Washington has taken such action against an Israeli military unit.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce the sanctions in the coming days, targeting the battalion for alleged human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the sanctions will include a ban on the transfer of U.S. military aid to the battalion and restrictions on its members' participation in training activities funded by the United States. These measures are based on a 1997 law authored by former Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, which prohibits US assistance to foreign security forces implicated in human rights abuses.

The decision to sanction the Netzah Yehuda Battalion follows investigations into incidents predating October 7, with Blinken citing credible evidence of misconduct. While other IDF units and Israeli police faced similar probes, they have reportedly taken corrective action to address concerns, sparing them from sanctions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the U.S. initiative, denouncing it as absurd and morally bankrupt. He pledged to vigorously oppose any sanctions imposed on the IDF, emphasizing the military's role in combating terrorism.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir echoed Netanyahu's sentiments, labeling the sanctions as a red line that should not be crossed. He called on Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to fully support the battalion and warned of potential repercussions if adequate backing was not provided.

The Netzah Yehuda Battalion, originally established as a special unit for ultra-Orthodox soldiers, has faced scrutiny for its involvement in several incidents of violence against Palestinian civilians. One such incident, dating back to January 2022, resulted in the death of 80-year-old Palestinian-American Omar Assad during his arrest by battalion soldiers.

Despite internal investigations and disciplinary measures, concerns persist over the battalion's conduct, prompting the U.S. State Department to initiate sanctions.