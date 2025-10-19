'The War of Redemption': Netanyahu re-names conflict with Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas, which began on October 7, 2023, will now officially be called "War of Redemption"

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, shortly before reports of a Hamas attack on Israeli troops in Rafah, Netanyahu said, “Today, I am submitting to the government the proposal to give the war a permanent name: The War of Redemption. Two years after the October 7 disaster, we remember how it all began, we rose up from the disaster.”

Netanyahu said the name reflects Israel’s recovery and resurgence following the deadly Hamas assault and the years of war that followed. He added that the government would soon award decorations of valor to soldiers who fought in the conflict, as is customary after major military campaigns.

“As in previous wars, the decorations will bear the official name The War of Redemption,” he said. “We rose with renewed strength, struck back at our enemies, removed the existential threat of the Iranian axis, and reaffirmed our national revival in the Land of Israel.”

The announcement symbolizes Netanyahu’s intent to close a defining chapter of two years of fighting in Gaza, while enshrining the events of October 7 in Israel’s national memory.

Shortly after his remarks, the Prime Minister left the cabinet meeting to receive updates following a Hamas attack on IDF forces in Rafah, according to Israeli media reports.