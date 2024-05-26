“The barrage of rockets fired this afternoon from the town of Rafah, south of Gaza, shows why Israel must continue its military operation in this area,” National Unity President Benny Gantz said during a visit to the Gaza border communities.

In his address, Gantz made it clear that the international community should recognize who is responsible for the ongoing conflict.

"The world must know: Those who still hold our hostages captive, shoot at our cities, and continue to spread terror are responsible for the situation. Hamas terrorists are war criminals, and we intend to make them pay for their crimes, sooner or later," he asserted.

"The rockets fired from Rafah today prove that the IDF must operate in all places where Hamas still operates, and that is why the IDF will continue to operate wherever necessary."

The Iron Dome air defense system successfully intercepted multiple rockets launched from Rafah, aimed at central Israel. Sirens blared in several locations including Herzliya, Kfar Shmaryahu, Ramat Hasharon, Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, and other smaller towns, signaling the imminent threat and ensuing interceptions.

As Israel's military operations continue, the government remains resolute in its mission to dismantle Hamas's infrastructure and neutralize the threats emanating from Gaza.