'There won't be a recess': Relatives of Hamas hostages protest at Knesset

Relatives of Hamas captives protested at the Knesset on Wednesday, smearing yellow paint on their hands and the glass panels of the Knesset's guest gallery. The protesters shouted during the plenary session, calling out "Do not go on summer recess at our expense," and "There will be no recess until the last captive is returned," until they were removed by security guards.

The hostage families have been leading a multi-day protest, including a tent city that was erected opposite the Knesset and the Supreme Court. On Tuesday night, the third of the four days, parents and relatives of the abductees addressed a large rally that later turned chaotic. Besides calls to make a deal for the return of the hostages, protest organizers have been demanding immediate elections, and cancellation of the Knesset's summer recess in the midst of the war.

The protest later turned chaotic, as demonstrators broke through security barriers and arrived at the entrance to Prime Minister Netanyahu's private residence. The violence outside the premier's home, including a burning torch thrown at a mounted police officer, prompted an unusual visit by the head of the Shin Bet Internal Security Agency to the Netanyahu house. He called the protest out of bounds and said it was part of a worrying trend of violent protest.

War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz responded the events this morning, writing on X: "The strength of the IDF and the spirit of the soldiers are a significant part of our ability to win the war - but the unity of the people is the key to our future, we cannot accept violence from any side, we can't accept ignoring police instructions and breaking barriers as we saw last night in Jerusalem."

Gantz added that "protest is legitimate, the pain is also understandable, but we must obey the law and the rules of the game. We are brothers, one nation, in one of its hardest times - we must not revert back to October 6th."

Opposition chairman Yair Lapid said at the Knesset: "I call on the protesters to obey the law and call on the police to protect the protesters, it is their duty."