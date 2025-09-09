"They could be killed at any moment" hostage families fearful after Doha attack

Recommended -

The families of the 48 Israelis still held hostage by Hamas have voiced profound concern following the Israeli strike in Doha targeting the organization’s leadership.

In a statement, the Forum of Hostages and Missing Families described their “deep anxiety” over the potential repercussions for their loved ones.

“We know from the survivors who have already been released that reprisals against hostages are extremely brutal,” the statement said.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1965421548531270108 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The forum warned that the risk to the captives “has never been higher,” fearing that “the living hostages could be killed at any moment” and that “the bodies of those who have already died could disappear permanently.”

The statement also cautioned that the cost of securing the hostages’ release could be “unbearable” and called on Israeli authorities to act swiftly: “Time is running out for the hostages. The moment has come to end the war.” The families are demanding a clear and comprehensive plan from the government to negotiate the release of all hostages, emphasizing that every passing minute increases the danger and highlighting the urgent need for a political solution to end their ordeal.