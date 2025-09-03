'They must be enforced': Netanyahu slams hostage protestors

Recommended -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denounced what he called a dangerous escalation of anti-government protests, accusing demonstrators of threatening his family, committing acts of arson, and undermining public order.

In a video statement Wednesday evening, Netanyahu said that while protests are legitimate in a democracy, the current wave has “crossed every boundary.”

He described the demonstrations as “funded, organized, political and extremist,” accusing participants of vandalizing property, blocking roads, and harassing elected officials and their families, even at schools and kindergartens.

The prime minister said the threats have become personal: “They threaten every day to murder me and my loved ones,” he declared. Protesters, he added, had promised to surround his residence with a “ring of fire” reminiscent of “fascist phalanges.”

On Tuesday, a fire broke out near Netanyahu’s home on Harlap Street in Jerusalem, burning the car of Yoav Bar Yishai, a reserve officer and grandson of former minister Yaakov Neeman. Netanyahu blamed protesters for the blaze, calling it a criminal act.

The prime minister also criticized law enforcement, saying police were failing to respond: “There is no enforcement. Without enforcement, there is escalation,” he warned, demanding that security forces act decisively to restore order and protect Israeli democracy.