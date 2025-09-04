Third Houthi missile fired towards Israel in 24 hrs | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 699 of the Israel-Hamas war

Israel identified a third missile lauched from Yemen since Wednesday by the Houthis. One of the missiles launched in the past 24 hours contained a cluster warhead, prompting Israel to send a warning message to the public to adhere to Homefront Command protocol.

Both missiles launched Wednesday were intercepted by the IDF, and the missile launched on Thursday fell in an open area outside of Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded Thursday, according to protocol.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1963460065647579357 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, Hamas sent out a new statement Wednesday evening following United States (US) President Trump's post, claiming it is willing to release all the hostages in exchange for the same demands of ending the war and that it is awaiting Israel's response.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu responded with a statement claiming Hamas's message was a spin and listing the terms under which the war could end immediately.

Meanwhile, a source told i24NEWS that the United States is working behind the scenes to renew talks on the hostage deal. “Hamas’ statement tonight could be seen as a response to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s demand for a comprehensive deal, which indicates the opening positions of both sides,” the source added.

American-Palestinian mediator Bishara Bahbah told the Arab news channel Al Arabiya/Al Hadath Wednesday that he had conveyed the offer to release all hostages to Hamas before Trump's latest tweet, emphasizing that the US president wants to end the Gaza war.

Bahbah told the outlet he believes the conflict could be ended within two weeks if there was genuine intent, stressing that there were more positive signs of finding a permanent solution for Gaza now than ever before. Read more

Live article 27

To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war