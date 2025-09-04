Third Houthi missile fired towards Israel in 24 hrs | LIVE BLOG
Another Houthis missile was fired early Thursday morning from Yemen falling in an open area outside of Israel • Hamas claims it is willing to release the hostages and end the war under stated terms
Recommended -
Day 699 of the Israel-Hamas war
Israel identified a third missile lauched from Yemen since Wednesday by the Houthis. One of the missiles launched in the past 24 hours contained a cluster warhead, prompting Israel to send a warning message to the public to adhere to Homefront Command protocol.
Both missiles launched Wednesday were intercepted by the IDF, and the missile launched on Thursday fell in an open area outside of Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded Thursday, according to protocol.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1963460065647579357
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Meanwhile, Hamas sent out a new statement Wednesday evening following United States (US) President Trump's post, claiming it is willing to release all the hostages in exchange for the same demands of ending the war and that it is awaiting Israel's response.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu responded with a statement claiming Hamas's message was a spin and listing the terms under which the war could end immediately.
Meanwhile, a source told i24NEWS that the United States is working behind the scenes to renew talks on the hostage deal. “Hamas’ statement tonight could be seen as a response to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s demand for a comprehensive deal, which indicates the opening positions of both sides,” the source added.
American-Palestinian mediator Bishara Bahbah told the Arab news channel Al Arabiya/Al Hadath Wednesday that he had conveyed the offer to release all hostages to Hamas before Trump's latest tweet, emphasizing that the US president wants to end the Gaza war.
Bahbah told the outlet he believes the conflict could be ended within two weeks if there was genuine intent, stressing that there were more positive signs of finding a permanent solution for Gaza now than ever before. Read more
To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
Documentation from Thursday morning of the engineering equipment yard that the IDF attacked Wednesday night in the village of Ansariyah, Southern Lebanon
Palestinian leadership sends letter to US Secretary of State demanding entry to the US ahead of UN General Assembly
Ahmed Al-Deek, political advisor to the Palestinian foreign minister, said Wednesday that the Palestinian leadership sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio demanding a review of the decision to deny the Palestinian delegation entry visas to participate in the UN General Assembly meetings.
He expressed hope that Washington would reverse its decision, saying that otherwise President Mahmoud Abbas would deliver Palestine's speech via video.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1963488042569609293
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Hamas claims it is willing to release all hostages following Trump's post on Truth Social; Netanyahu says its a lie
Hamas sent out a new statement Wednesday evening following US President Trump's post, claiming it is willing to release all the hostages in exchange for the same demands of ending the war, and that it is awaiting Israel's response.
Israeli PM Netanyahu responded with a statement claiming Hamas's message was a spin and listing the terms under which the war could end immediately.
Meanwhile, a source told i24NEWS that the United States is working behind the scenes to renew talks on the hostage deal. “Hamas’ statement tonight could be seen as a response to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s demand for a comprehensive deal, which indicates the opening positions of both sides,” the source added.
American-Palestinian mediator Bishara Bahbah told the Arab news channel Al Arabiya/Al Hadath Wednesday that he had conveyed the offer to release all hostages to Hamas before Trump's latest tweet, emphasizing that the US president wants to end the Gaza war. Read more
Another missile is fired from Yemen towards Israel after two other launches since Wednesday
Israel identified a third missile lauched from Yemen since Wednesday by the Houthis. One of the missiles launched in the past 24 hours contained a cluster warhead, prompting Israel to send a warning message to the public to adhere to Homefront Command protocol.
Both missiles launched Wednesday were intercepted by the IDF, and the missile launched on Thursday fell in an open area outside of Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded Thursday, according to protocol.
Defense Minister Israel Katz posted to X Thursday morning after the launch, warning the Houthis: "A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn - we will complete all ten plagues."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1963460065647579357
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .