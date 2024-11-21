"This is how Hamas police take control of humanitarian aid"

Recent reports have revealed alarming statistics regarding the control of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

In a conversation with i24NEWS, sources indicated that out of approximately 200 aid trucks that entered Gaza in the last few days, over 170 were reportedly robbed. Residents of Gaza suggest that this systematic theft is a tactic used by Hamas to maintain control over the flow of aid.

According to Mekorot, the organization behind the report, many of the robbers are affiliated with gangs and militias that operate under Hamas's influence. These groups reportedly charge transit taxes ranging from $27,000 to $50,000, or 50% of the value of the truck's contents. Some militias receive a monthly payment of $10,000 from Hamas to ensure that they prevent any interference with the aid deliveries.

Additionally, Hamas has assigned specific routes to these gangs, particularly in southern Gaza, to regulate the distribution of humanitarian aid, ensuring that it reaches only their members in exchange for wages or food coupons.

As a result of this crisis, essential goods are being sold at exorbitant prices, with bags of flour costing $700, bags of rice at $500, and packs of cigarettes reaching about $1,500.

In response to the rampant theft, a new police unit called "Sham," meaning "arrow" in Arabic, was established by Hamas to monitor market prices and bolster its governance. This unit, composed largely of personnel from the Rapid Intervention Unit, has recently recruited dozens of young volunteers, many seeking food security for their families in exchange for their service.

The Sham unit operates in the markets to prevent price gouging and to curb "war fairs," where humanitarian aid is sold at inflated prices. Despite its stated objectives, residents have noted that the new police force seems more focused on maintaining Hamas's control over the territory and preventing internal dissent than genuinely addressing the humanitarian crisis.

Overall, while the unit aims to manage the distribution of aid and assert control, many in Gaza perceive it as a means for Hamas to reinforce its authority amid growing dissatisfaction among the population.