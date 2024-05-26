Thousands attend funeral for Hanan Yablonka as family calls for hostage release

Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Sunday to attend the funeral of Hanan Yablonka, whose body was recovered from Gaza and returned to Israel last week along with the bodies of two other hostages.

The funeral procession began with a rally calling for the release of hostages still held in Gaza, honoring a request from the Yablonka family.

Hanan Yablonka, 42, was laid to rest in a ceremony at the Kiryat Shaul Cemetery in northern Tel Aviv. The procession started from the home of Yablonka's parents and made its way to the cemetery, with thousands, including families of other hostages, joining to support the Yablonka family and demand the immediate release of all hostages.

On Saturday, Hanan's sister Avivit Yablonka expressed her grief and loss. "In just a few hours, I will bury my 42-year-old brother, who was murdered on October 7th and whose body was taken to Gaza," she said.

"In an instant, I have gone from being a sister with hope to a bereaved sister. Hanan loved life. He celebrated it and ended it the way he lived it - at the Nova festival."

She continued, "I miss you, my brother. It's been eight months since you've been gone. Eight months without having our coffee together at work, without our chance meetings during the day that I miss so much and will continue to miss dearly. I did everything I could to bring you back home, but this is not how I imagined you would return."

Courtesy of the family

As the car transporting Yablonka's body passed through the crowd, quiet applause was heard, reflecting the deep respect for the family and their dedication to the cause of rescuing those still alive.

The Yablonka family led the one-mile walk through the streets of north Tel Aviv and Ramat Hasharon, concluding at the Kiryat Shaul cemetery. Among the marchers were family members of other hostages still held in Gaza.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Eyal, a local resident who joined the procession, shared his sentiments with The Times of Israel. Although he did not know Hanan Yablonka personally, he felt compelled to support the family and the broader cause. "Showing up here and supporting the families is the least that we could do," he said.

Hanan Yablonka was divorced and leaves behind two children, aged 12 and 9.