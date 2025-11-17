Thousands attend funeral of Israeli hostage Meny Godard in Kibbutz Be'eri

Meny Godard, an Israeli hostage killed by Hamas whose body was recently returned to Israel, was laid to rest on Monday in his hometown of Kibbutz Beeri, one of the communities most devastated during the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects and support his grieving family.

Godard’s son, Goni, delivered a heartfelt eulogy, expressing both sorrow and gratitude. “Forgive me for not being able to save you and mom. Forgive me for not always being a good son,” he said.

He spoke of the comfort he found in his father’s embrace during life’s most difficult moments, describing it as “loving, reassuring, and full of hope.”

Goni added that his parents could now “rest together in peace” and vowed that his family would continue to carry on, strengthened by their memory.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog attended the ceremony and paid tribute to Godard and his late wife, Ayelet. “We say goodbye to you today, but these words are for both of you—the love of your life and you,” he said, recalling Ayelet’s 2023 message expressing a desire for ordinary lives lived in brotherhood. Herzog also reaffirmed the commitment to bring home Israel’s three remaining hostages, honoring the bravery of their families.