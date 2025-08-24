Thousands of Australians take to the streets in protests after UN Gaza famine declaration

Recommended -

Dozens of planned demonstrations -- as part of the Nationwide March for Palestine -- are taking place across Australia's cities Sunday, attracting thousands of citizens to attend and participate.

The national rallies, organized by the Palestine Action Group, follow another recent major pro-Palestinian demonstration in Sydney that attracted tens of thousands of protesters and shut down the Harbour Bridge.

Sunday's protests came days after the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared a famine in Gaza.

In Brisbane, organizers said the rally has amassed the largest pro-Palestinian crowd in the city’s history, estimating 25,000 participants, describing the event as "historic."

Organizers anticipated up to half a million people to turn out total throughout Australia on Sunday, up from the estimated 90,000 to 300,000 that attended the Sydney Harbour Bridge march in earlier August.