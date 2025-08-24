Thousands of Australians take to the streets in protests after UN Gaza famine declaration
Organizers have planned rallies in 40 cities and towns, saying it could be the largest day of pro-Palestinian protests in the country's history
Dozens of planned demonstrations -- as part of the Nationwide March for Palestine -- are taking place across Australia's cities Sunday, attracting thousands of citizens to attend and participate.
The national rallies, organized by the Palestine Action Group, follow another recent major pro-Palestinian demonstration in Sydney that attracted tens of thousands of protesters and shut down the Harbour Bridge.
Sunday's protests came days after the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared a famine in Gaza.
In Brisbane, organizers said the rally has amassed the largest pro-Palestinian crowd in the city’s history, estimating 25,000 participants, describing the event as "historic."
Organizers anticipated up to half a million people to turn out total throughout Australia on Sunday, up from the estimated 90,000 to 300,000 that attended the Sydney Harbour Bridge march in earlier August.