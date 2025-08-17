Thousands take to the streets in nation-wide strike for the return of the hostages

Recommended -

Israel entered its 681st day of war on Sunday with a nationwide strike and mass demonstrations demanding the immediate return of hostages held in Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis joined the day of protest, blocking major roads, gathering in city squares, and rallying outside the homes of ministers and members of Knesset.

At Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, a poignant scene captured national attention: captivity survivor Ilana Gritzewsky held a symbolic “wedding” ceremony for her partner, hostage Matan Tsengauker. “I love you, I promise I will fight for you... I know you are strong, don’t break... We don’t give up,” she said in an emotional address.

The Hostage Families Forum condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s response to the protests, accusing him of failing the abductees. “For 22 months the kidnapped have been languishing in Gaza, on your watch. Instead of deceiving the public, spreading lies, and defaming the families of the kidnapped, return our loved ones in an agreement and end the war. This is the only decision the people of Israel demand, and the only possible decision,” the group said in a statement.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1957023823406002193 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu warned against calls to end the fighting. “Those who are calling today for an end to the war without a Hamas defeat are not only hardening Hamas’ position and delaying the release of our hostages—they are also ensuring that the horrors of October 7 will be repeated and that we will have to fight an endless war,” he said.

Demonstrations swept across the country. In the Jezreel Valley, over 600 vehicles formed a solidarity convoy led by the heads of the Jezreel Valley, Ramat Yishai, Megiddo, and Tivon municipalities. Shlomit Shihor Reichman, head of the Jezreel Valley Regional Council, said: “The pain of the families of the kidnapped is the pain of all of us. We are here to say loudly and clearly—we will not forget, we will not give up, and we will not stop acting until each and every one of them returns home.”

Protests were reported at the Kaplan Junction and along the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, as well as in cities across northern and southern Israel. Police confirmed that most demonstrations proceeded peacefully but reported 32 arrests for unlawful protests and roadblocks. Tear gas was used against demonstrators on Route 16 near Jerusalem.

The Hostage Families Forum, backed by businesses, restaurants, and organizations across the country, declared the strike under the slogan: “Return all the abductees in one deal and end the war.”