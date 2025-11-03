Three deceased hostages return to Israel from the Gaza Strip

The Office of the Israeli Prime Minister announced on Monday morning that the bodies of three Israeli hostages had been recovered from the Gaza Strip: Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Neutra, and Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel.

According to the statement, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of the bodies to Israel on Sunday evening.

Their identities were confirmed overnight. Israeli authorities noted that the remains of eight other abducted Israelis are still being held inside Gaza.

Col. Asaf Hamami, commander of the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division, was killed on October 7, 2023, while defending Kibbutz Nirim during the Hamas assault. His body was subsequently taken into Gaza.

Capt. Omer Neutra, who had immigrated to Israel from Long Island, New York, out of patriotic conviction, served in an Israeli tank unit.

He went missing after his tank was damaged in battle and was unaccounted for over 400 days before confirmation of his death.

Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel, of Battalion 77 in the Golan Storm Brigade, was also taken into Gaza after heavy fighting on October 7.

His death was later verified through field evidence.

Speaking to reporters aboard his plane, U.S. President Donald Trump said that “Hamas has returned three bodies,” adding that he had spoken with the Naotera family in New York and described the development as “painful but offering some comfort.”

Israeli officials said the recovery was part of humanitarian coordination efforts led by the Red Cross, coinciding with ongoing Israeli operations to secure the return of all remaining hostages from Gaza.