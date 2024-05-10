IDF eliminates 50 Hamas terrorist in eastern Rafah, 150,000 evacuated | LIVE UPDATES
Efforts to sway Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on a ceasefire during CIA Director William Burns' visit to Israel reportedly fell short
Day 217 of Israel at war: Following U.S. President Joe Biden's recent statement regarding the withholding of offensive weapons from Israel in the event of a significant operation in Rafah on Thursday, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir plans to propose tonight, during the political-security cabinet meeting, "the complete cessation of humanitarian aid entry into Gaza through all border crossings," as reported by Ynet.
Efforts to sway Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on a ceasefire during CIA Director William Burns' visit to Israel reportedly fell short. Netanyahu remains steadfast in his opposition to setting a specific end date for the conflict, instead favoring an arrangement that permits Israel to conduct military operations as needed.
🚨Sirens sound again in southern Israel communities
After an alert earlier today in Kerem Shalom, air defense fighters successfully intercept rockets launched from Rafah area, surrounding Gaza. Another alert in Kerem Shalom later saw another interception of a rocket from Rafah area.
IDF forces continue their operations in the Zeytun area in central Gaza Strip
Givati Brigade fighters have located underground tunnel shafts in Rafah, while the 401st Brigade's combat team has eliminated terrorist squads near the Rafah crossing. Air Force and 215th Fire Brigade aircraft have targeted areas in Rafah used to launch rockets and mortars toward Israeli territory. Recent airstrikes targeted Hamas targets, including weapons-laden structures. Throughout Gaza, the Air Force and Gaza Division targeted terrorist infrastructure, including anti-tank positions and tunnel shafts. In total, about 40 terrorist targets were destroyed in the Gaza Strip during the operations.
🚨Sirens sound in southern Israel communities
Hamas' proposal for longer ceasefire hits roadblock - report
Hamas' request for a 12-week ceasefire instead of six has stalled negotiations with Israel. Israeli officials oppose the extension, fearing it would end the conflict. Talks are paused as Israel conducts operations in Rafah, CNN reports
Northern leaders announce intent to "disengage" from Israel on Independence Day
"From now on, we will stop listening to the government, we will run as an independent country and act independently without a state."
Dr. Phil interviews PM nNetanyahu in Jerusalem
The IDF conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
The attack was targeting military facilities and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Kfar Kila, Alma al-Sha'ab, and Yaron