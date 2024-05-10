Day 217 of Israel at war: Following U.S. President Joe Biden's recent statement regarding the withholding of offensive weapons from Israel in the event of a significant operation in Rafah on Thursday, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir plans to propose tonight, during the political-security cabinet meeting, "the complete cessation of humanitarian aid entry into Gaza through all border crossings," as reported by Ynet.

Efforts to sway Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on a ceasefire during CIA Director William Burns' visit to Israel reportedly fell short. Netanyahu remains steadfast in his opposition to setting a specific end date for the conflict, instead favoring an arrangement that permits Israel to conduct military operations as needed.

To catch up on the full events from Thursday CLICK HERE.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war.