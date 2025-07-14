Three IDF soldiers killed, officer seriously wounded in tank explosion in Gaza

Recommended -

An explosion involving an Israeli tank in Gaza has left three IDF soldiers dead and a fourth seriously wounded, according to a military statement released Monday evening.

The incident occurred during operational activity in the southern Gaza Strip.

The fallen soldiers have been identified as Staff Sergeant Shoham Menahem, Sergeant Shlomo Yakir Shrem, and Sergeant Yuliy Fakto, all members of the 52nd Battalion under the IDF’s 401st Armored Brigade, known as the "Iron Footprints" formation.

The seriously injured soldier, an officer from the same unit, was evacuated to a hospital for urgent medical treatment. His family has been notified.

Initial IDF assessments suggest the tank was struck by anti-tank fire, leading to the deadly explosion. However, the military emphasized that additional possibilities are being examined to determine the exact circumstances of the blast.

The deaths come amid ongoing IDF operations in Gaza, where troops have faced sustained attacks from militant groups, including anti-tank ambushes and explosive devices.

The IDF stated that a full investigation is underway and expressed condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.