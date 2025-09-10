Three Israeli hostages mark birthdays in captivity

Recommended -

This Wednesday, September 10, is a painful date for several Israeli families. Three hostages held in Gaza since the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, are marking their birthdays in captivity: twins Gali and Ziv Berman, who turned 28, and Yosef Haim Ohana, who is now 25.

In a statement released by the Family Center for the Return of Kidnapped and Missing Persons, the Bermans’ family expressed their anguish at what they called a “second anniversary in hell.” They recalled past birthdays celebrated “surrounded by good friends” in a festive atmosphere, a stark contrast to today’s grim reality.

“You have lost your freedom and control over your lives,” the family wrote, while expressing hope that the twins can draw strength from each other. They also issued an urgent plea: “Give us back Gali and Zivi! There is and will be no other image of victory.”

The story of Yosef Haim Ohana highlights the courage shown by some victims of the October 7 attack. According to his father, Avi Ohana, Yosef was at the Nova Festival when the assault began but chose to remain behind to assist the wounded instead of fleeing when he still had the chance.

“He could have escaped, but he chose to stay—to care for the injured, to help others, and to show rare courage,” his father said. “That decision cost him his freedom.”

Yosef Haim, who grew up in a religious family with three brothers, comes from a household already marked by tragedy: twelve years ago, his parents lost another son. Despite the new ordeal, the family continues to rely on their faith. “What surely sustains Yosef in hell is the faith in which he was raised,” Avi Ohana said, adding, “Our prayers strengthen us and give us hope.”

Hamas has released two videos showing Yosef alive. His family says that even in captivity, he remains true to his values: “compassion, dedication, faith, and love for humanity.”