Three Israeli soldiers killed, two injured in a minefield explosion in Gaza

Three Israeli soldiers from the Givati Brigade were killed Monday in a deadly minefield explosion during an IDF ground operation in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. T

The soldiers were identified as Sergeant Lior Steinberg, 20, from Petah Tikva; Sergeant Ofek Barhana, 20, from Yavne; and Sergeant Omer van Gelder, 22, from Maale Adumim.

The explosion occurred as a unit from the Rotem Battalion, operating under the 9th Armored Battalion, responded to an earlier fire caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) that ignited an armored vehicle.

While the crew inside managed to escape the initial blaze, tragedy struck during the subsequent evacuation effort.

A rescue convoy, including a military fire truck and an armored escort vehicle, was deployed to extinguish the fire and extract the damaged vehicle. On the return journey, the convoy hit a second IED. The blast killed the three soldiers and injured two others who were inside the escort vehicle.

IDF Spokesperson

According to the IDF, the area was later confirmed to be a heavily planted minefield containing dozens of explosive devices, strategically placed to maximize casualties.

IDF Spokesperson

Military engineering teams and bomb disposal units were sent in to secure the area.

This incident is part of ongoing Israeli ground operations near the Gaza-Israel border, aimed at dismantling militant infrastructure and securing northern Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF expressed deep sorrow at the loss of the soldiers and said their families have been notified. Their names and photos were released with permission from the families.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement mourning the loss of the three Israeli soldiers: “on behalf of all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our heroic fighters, Sergeant Lior Steinberg, Sergeant Ofek Barhana, and Sergeant Omar Van Gelder, who fell in Gaza in the campaign to defeat Hamas and free our hostages,” Netanyahu said. “Our hearts ache with the families at this most terrible moment. We will forever cherish the heroism of our fighters Lior, Ofek, and Omar. May their memory be blessed and cherished in the hearts of the nation.”