Mossad Director Barnea to speak at the INSS 18th Annual Int'l Conference

Israel’s recent military campaign has executed precise strikes that dismantled key elements of Iran’s regional network and neutralized its proxies, reshaping the balance of power. These operations undercut Tehran’s long-held sense of superiority—once bolstered by provocative moves from Hezbollah—while the persistent tactical quagmire in Gaza underscores the limits of military might and exposes a disconnect between geopolitical gains and local challenges.

Another notable development is US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. His transactional approach to foreign policy is prompting global actors to reassess their strategies and opening new diplomatic and military opportunities.

While Israel’s decisive actions against Iran and its proxies have secured significant strategic gains, the ongoing challenges in Gaza call for a comprehensive strategy that blends military success with robust diplomacy to achieve lasting regional stability. These critical issues will be among the topics discussed by international policymakers, defense experts, and academics at the Institute for National Security Studies on Tuesday, February 25th, in Tel Aviv.

A high-profile lineup of speakers is expected, including Mossad Director David Barnea, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, National Unity Party head and former defense minister Benny Gantz, Democrats Party leader Yair Golan, Chairman of Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Yuli Edelstein, former Mossad director Yossi Cohen, current Israeli Police Commissioner Daniel Levy, alongside leading INSS senior experts such as Sima Shine, Dr. Carmit Valensi, Dr. Raz Zimmt, and Executive Director of the Institute for National Security Studies Major General (res.) Tamir Hayman. Adding an international perspective, former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, UK Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters, and Chinese Ambassador to Israel Junzheng Xiao will contribute their insights into Israel’s evolving global alliances.

