Top Hezbollah terrorist Nabil Qaouk killed in Beirut airstrike last night | LIVE BLOG

IDF airstrike targets terror squad operating inside a Hamas center embedded in a compound that previously served as a school

A short while ago, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Umm al-Fahm' School in the northern Gaza Strip.

The command and control center was used by the Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.

This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization's systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel.