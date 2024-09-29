Top Hezbollah terrorist Nabil Qaouk killed in Beirut airstrike last night | LIVE BLOG
IDF is continuing its operation in Lebanon aimed of stripping Hezbollah of key terror assets; Gaza operation ongoing with new tunnels dismantled, precision strike targeting a Hamas terror squad
Another senior Hezbollah official was eliminated in an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike late on Saturday, the Israeli military confirmed on Sunday.
Qaouk "was directly involved in advancing terror attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens, including in recent days," the military's statement read.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1840327086730313916
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨Alert sirens warning of incoming rockets activated throughout upper Galilee
The moment Nasrallah's body is retrieved from the rubble
https://x.com/i/web/status/1840374429202698441
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF carrying out precision strikes on Hezbollah targets in the group's Beirut bastion of Dahieh
Hassan Nasrallah's body recovered from the rubble at the site of the IDF strike, Hezbollah sources cited as saying
IDF airstrike targets terror squad operating inside a Hamas center embedded in a compound that previously served as a school
A short while ago, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Umm al-Fahm' School in the northern Gaza Strip.
The command and control center was used by the Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.
Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.
This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization's systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel.
The IDF operation in Gaza is ongoing as IDF dismantles another tunnel
https://x.com/i/web/status/1840331725425058015
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨Alert sirens warning of incoming rockets activated throughout upper Galilee