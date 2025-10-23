Trump administration drafting postwar Gaza plan dividing territory into 'safe zones' - report

The Wall Street Journal has revealed key details of President Donald Trump’s postwar plan for Gaza, outlining a proposal that would divide the enclave into separate zones and prioritize reconstruction only in areas under Israeli control.

According to the report, Washington and Jerusalem are discussing the creation of “secured” and “restricted” zones across Gaza, with rebuilding efforts limited to territories considered stable and free of Hamas influence.

A senior U.S. official described the proposal as a “preliminary idea,” adding that further details would be released in the coming days.

Currently, Israel controls roughly 53% of Gaza, including key coastal and border areas. The temporary partition, U.S. officials said, would allow limited reconstruction to begin while Hamas remains disarmed and removed from power.

The Journal reported that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser, is the main architect of the plan, developed with special envoy Steve Witkoff. Both men reportedly briefed Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, who have endorsed the proposal.

At a press conference in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Vance, visiting Israel with Kushner and Witkoff, described the situation in Gaza as divided between “two zones — one relatively safe and one extremely dangerous.” He said the plan’s goal was “to gradually expand the safe zone.”

Kushner emphasized that no reconstruction funding would be directed to areas still controlled by Hamas. “As long as the IDF can secure the area, the construction of the new Gaza must begin, to give Palestinians a place to live, work, and rebuild their lives,” he said.

Israel has reportedly agreed to the plan “in principle,” provided that reconstruction occurs only “beyond the Yellow Line” a military demarcation separating Israeli-secured zones — and that no hostile actors are involved.

However, the proposal has already drawn sharp criticism from Arab governments and mediators, who warn that dividing Gaza could entrench Israel’s presence in the enclave. According to the Wall Street Journal, several regional diplomats expressed concern that the plan was discussed without Arab input during ongoing peace talks.

Arab states are also unlikely to contribute peacekeeping troops or reconstruction aid if the plan moves forward under current terms, the report said.

The plan is seen as an attempt to address unresolved aspects of Trump’s broader Middle East peace framework, including the demilitarization of Hamas and the creation of a technocratic Palestinian authority supported by an international force. U.S. officials acknowledge that the specifics, including governance, borders, and international oversight, remain under discussion.