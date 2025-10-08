Trump announces Israel, Hamas have reached a deal

Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the U.S.-proposed Gaza deal, allowing for the release of all Israeli hostages, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1976071962557292886 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on Truth Social.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump added.