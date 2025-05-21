Trump 'annoyed' with Netanyahu, desires deal to end Gaza war - report

US President Donald Trump is frustrated with Israel’s stubbornness in reaching an end to the war, according to a report in CNN citing American officials.

Trump is reportedly “annoyed” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he “obviously wants a deal. It’s becoming more clear as talks continue that Bibi isn’t quite there,” a source close to Trump said, using Netanyahu’s nickname.

This was signaled by Vice President JD Vance skipping on a trip to Israel when he traveled to the Vatican to attend Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration. This, along with Trump’s frustrations, were first reported on Axios.

“It would be hard to view the US as truly independent if he had gone,” the source said. Coming to Israel would have been “an overly generous signal of support for what Israel is doing.”

Meanwhile, the US has formed its own channels to communicate with Hamas spearheaded by Arab-Americans for Trump head Bishara Bahbah, an American-Palestinian whose contacts with the terror organization led to the release of American-Israeli IDF soldier Edan Alexander.

Bahbah led in-person talks in Doha, the Qatari capital, with the blessings of the administration. Alexander’s release after 584 days in Hamas captivity demonstrates how much the US has expanded contacts, reportedly to understand what Hamas is doing, with the administration viewing his release as a goodwill gesture.

However, National Security Council Spokesman Max Bluestein said it was "absolutely false” to claim that Trump is frustrated with Israel.

“Israel has had no better friend than President Trump,” he told CNN. “We continue to work closely with our ally Israel to ensure that remaining hostages in Gaza are freed, that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and that every opportunity for regional economic prosperity – especially the expansion of the Abraham Accords – is exploited.”