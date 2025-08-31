Trump blueprint proposes U.S. control, massive investment in post-war Gaza - report

Recommended -

A post-war blueprint for Gaza, reportedly developed within the Trump administration and disclosed by The Washington Post, outlines a proposal to place the territory under U.S. trusteeship for at least a decade.

The 38-page plan envisions transforming Gaza into a hub for tourism and technology, branding it the future “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The initiative, called the GREAT Trust, short for Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, includes provisions for the “voluntary” relocation of Gaza’s more than two million residents.

Under the plan, Palestinians could either emigrate abroad with financial support including $5,000 in cash, a year’s worth of food, and four years of rent or remain temporarily in secure zones within Gaza during reconstruction.

Property owners would receive digital tokens redeemable for apartments in newly built “smart cities.”

Backed by an estimated $100 billion in private investment, the project promises to multiply returns fourfold within ten years.

Planned developments range from seaside resorts and high-tech residential complexes to electric vehicle factories, data centers, and large-scale infrastructure projects, including a port, airport, tram line, and a highway linking Gaza with Egypt, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

Donald Trump has promoted the vision of a “differently reconstructed” Gaza, calling the enclave a “phenomenal location” on the Mediterranean. His team argues the initiative could spark new economic momentum in the region while opening the door to broader international partnerships.