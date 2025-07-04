Trump claims Hamas response to ceasefire proposal will come within 24 hours | LIVE BLOG
Sirens in southern Israel deemed 'false alarm' by the IDF
Day 637
U.S. President Donald Trump claimed early on Friday that the Palestinian militant group Hamas will respond to a proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel. Overnight, Hamas said it was holding consultations with the other Palestinian factions regarding the Gaza ceasefire proposal it received from the mediator.
“The movement will submit the final decision to the mediators after the consultations conclude and will announce it officially,” Hamas said in a statement overnight.
Earlier, Trump said that Israel already accepted the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire.
Hamas showing 'flexibility' regarding Israel's demands, sources say
Hamas sources cited by Saudi A-Sharq say that they have shown flexibility regarding Israel’s demands over the issues of its weapons and exiling its leaders.
According to the Saudi report, while the issues of Hamas’ weapons and exile were not discussed in the recent negotiations, it is willing to cease smuggling weapons into Gaza, shut down its weapons manufacturing sites, stop digging new tunnels and keep its weapons in storage without any military presence on the ground.
These sources suggested that Hamas would likely accept the deportation of a very small, symbolic number of its members for a limited period, if this would end the war as part of a comprehensive deal.
Regarding the future administration of the Gaza Strip after the war, Hamas sources said that Gaza would need a policing forces to avoid chaos. Therefore, Hamas would play central role in maintaining security in the Gaza Strip for a transitional period, noting that they are the only ones capable of maintaining security and public order in Gaza.
IDF: Sirens in southern Israel 'false alarm'