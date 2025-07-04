Trump claims Hamas response to ceasefire proposal will come within 24 hours | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 637

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed early on Friday that the Palestinian militant group Hamas will respond to a proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel. Overnight, Hamas said it was holding consultations with the other Palestinian factions regarding the Gaza ceasefire proposal it received from the mediator.

“The movement will submit the final decision to the mediators after the consultations conclude and will announce it officially,” Hamas said in a statement overnight.

Earlier, Trump said that Israel already accepted the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire.

To catch up on the updates from Thursday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war