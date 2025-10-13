Trump declares “end of an era of war and terror” in historic Knesset address

In a landmark speech before the Israeli Knesset, U.S. President Donald Trump declared what he called “the end of an era of war and terror” in the Middle East, marking a moment he described as “the dawn of peace.”

The address, delivered to sustained applause, came just hours after the release of the last twenty Israeli hostages from Gaza, a development Trump celebrated as “the sun finally rising over a holy land at peace.”

“After two years of darkness and captivity, twenty courageous hostages return into the glorious arms of their families,” the president said, visibly emotional.

Trump praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “a courageous and determined leader not always easy, but extraordinary,” and extended thanks to “Arab and Muslim nations” whose efforts, he said, were decisive in pressuring Hamas. He hailed their cooperation as “a global triumph for Israel and for peace.”

Outlining his broader geopolitical vision, Trump spoke of a “transformed, pacified, and prosperous Middle East,” calling the moment “not only the end of a war, but the beginning of an era of faith, hope, and God.” Evoking the spirit of the Abraham Accords, he promised a “golden age for Israel and the region,” built on new alliances between the United States, the Gulf states, and Israel.

Mixing personal reflection with political message, Trump referenced key figures from his peace efforts — including Jared Kushner, “the architect of the Abraham Accords,” and envoy Steve Witkoff. He claimed Iran’s nuclear ambitions had been “neutralized,” declaring, “We have dissipated the dark cloud over the Middle East. Iran will never possess the atomic bomb.”

In one of the speech’s major announcements, Trump revealed plans to establish a “Council of Peace” composed of the region’s most powerful Arab nations — to lead Gaza’s reconstruction and drive regional economic growth. “Arab countries now want to invest, not destroy,” he said. “It’s the miracle of the desert: turning weapons into schools, tunnels into hospitals, hatred into prosperity.”

True to his signature style, Trump also drew sharp contrasts with his predecessors, accusing Barack Obama and Joe Biden of “sowing hatred against Israel” while touting his own record, from recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to affirming sovereignty over the Golan Heights. “I kept my promises,” he said. “I did what other presidents never dared do.”

Concluding his hour-long address, Trump delivered a message of unity and faith: “Israel is today stronger, more respected, and more loved than it has ever been. The world loves Israel again. Peace, security, and coexistence can finally flourish.”

Before leaving the chamber, Trump raised his hand in farewell and said, “I love you. May God bless Israel, may God bless the United States of America, and may God bless the Middle East.”

The speech is already being hailed as one of the most consequential ever delivered by a foreign leader in the Knesset.