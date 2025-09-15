Trump and Arab-Islamic leaders warn Israel of threatening regional ties ahead of summit

Recommended -

United States (US) President Donald Trump commented overnight on Israel's strike in Doha ahead of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit, called after the attack in support of Qatar.

The summit is set to be held in Doha on Monday, with leaders of Arab and Islamic countries to attend in a show of support for the country. A report said the leaked draft final statement of the emergency summit will warn that Israel's attack has threatened regional normalization efforts.

“Look, we're with them. They've been a great ally. A lot of people don't understand Qatar. Qatar has been a great ally," the president said. He described Doha as being "right in the middle of everything," alluding to the country being surrounded by neighboring Arab countries that might force it to act "politically correct in their terms."

Lebanon’s outlet Al-Jadeed said it obtained the leaked draft final statement of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit, which does not include any concrete steps against Israel but reportedly will warn that Israel's attack on Doha and other "hostile acts" threaten coexistence and normalization efforts in the region with Israel, "including current agreements and future ones."

An excerpt of the draft resolution seen by Reuters said, "The brutal Israeli attack on Qatar and the continuation of Israel's hostile acts, including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, and colonizing activities and expansion policies, threaten prospects of peace and coexistence in the region."

"They have to be very, very careful," Trump said when asked about his message to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in a briefing. "They have to do something about Hamas. But Qatar has been a great ally to the United States," he reaffirmed.

"I told the Emir, who I think is a wonderful person, actually. I said you need better public relations, because you don't really get the public relations. I mean, people talk of it so badly, and they shouldn't be," he added.

Trump had expressed his unhappiness with Israel's attack on Doha, saying it did not advance Israeli or US goals, and refering to Qatar as a close ally working hard to broker peace. He told Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani that "such a thing will not happen again on their soil."